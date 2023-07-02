Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.