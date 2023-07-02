Davis Rea LTD. Sells 1,700 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,835,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after buying an additional 679,729 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,483,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,620,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.