Decentraland (MANA) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $763.40 million and approximately $67.83 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

