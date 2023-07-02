Decred (DCR) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Decred has a market cap of $240.02 million and $695,725.50 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.69 or 0.00051284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00172058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,300,264 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

