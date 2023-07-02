Decred Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $15.86 or 0.00051836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $242.66 million and approximately $935,393.47 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00205575 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,302,176 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

