Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

