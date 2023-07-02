Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNN. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

