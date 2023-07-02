Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNN. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
