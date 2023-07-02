dForce USD Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $976.85 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00364140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,159,908 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99485755 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $965.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

