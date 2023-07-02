Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

