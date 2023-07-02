Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ DTOCW remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Digital Transformation Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Free Report) by 254.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,839 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

