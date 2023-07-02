Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 12.4% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIP stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.