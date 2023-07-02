Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 165 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYFree Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 152 ($1.93) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

