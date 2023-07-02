Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Up 51.2% in June

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.28% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. 11,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,852. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
