Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 167.2% from the May 31st total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $17.36 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

