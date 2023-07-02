DnB Asset Management AS Buys 199,469 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,469 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $47,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

