DnB Asset Management AS Buys 298,479 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 152.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,282 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,479 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $190,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $488.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

