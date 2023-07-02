DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $105,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

