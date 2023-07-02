DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 3.55% of ADTRAN worth $44,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.