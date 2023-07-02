DnB Asset Management AS Has $50.84 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

