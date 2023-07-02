DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $132,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $400.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.10 and its 200 day moving average is $356.71. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

