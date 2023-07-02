DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 45,764 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IFF opened at $79.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.