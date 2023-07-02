DnB Asset Management AS Sells 5,204 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $59,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

