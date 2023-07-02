Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.38 billion and $330.52 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00366384 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013077 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,008,016,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
