Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Decreased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLB opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.