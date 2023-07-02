Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Trimmed by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

