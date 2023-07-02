dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.