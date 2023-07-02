dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

