Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $296.05

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.05 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.59). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.60), with a volume of 75,725 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £419.58 million, a PE ratio of 14,150.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.16.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Jasper Judd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.83), for a total value of £15,050 ($19,135.41). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

