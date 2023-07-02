DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:KSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.49. 21,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
