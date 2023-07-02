DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.49. 21,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.