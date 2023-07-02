Eastgate Biotech (ETBI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Free Report) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eastgate Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A -0.02 Eastgate Biotech Competitors $122.09 million -$5.63 million -109.06

Eastgate Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eastgate Biotech. Eastgate Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgate Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors 547 1422 4195 27 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastgate Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given Eastgate Biotech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastgate Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors -9,661.00% -103.05% -23.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Eastgate Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastgate Biotech beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Eastgate Biotech Company Profile

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing natural products and dietary supplements, including E-drops Nano and PURALEN that are self-nanoemulsifying compositions containing natural essential oils for oral administration; Glucora, a soft gelatin capsule with Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; URBAN POWER, a soft gelatin capsule with Ursolic acid and Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; Vitamin D3 nanoemulsion, a nanoemulsion with cholecalciferol; and Cleanezze, a hand sanitizer containing oil. Eastgate Biotech Corp. has collaboration with Biotech Corp. to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as Eastgate Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Eastgate Biotech Corp. in December 2014. Eastgate Biotech Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

