Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 10th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

NYSE:ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

