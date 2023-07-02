Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLOW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

