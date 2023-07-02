Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,984. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.85 and its 200-day moving average is $472.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

