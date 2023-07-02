ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.67 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $789.90 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,562.32 or 1.00007714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09104446 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,737.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

