Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.95. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $5,043,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

