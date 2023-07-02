ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 67,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.13.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

