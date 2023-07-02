Energi One Day Volume Tops $142,719.86 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $142,719.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,118,601 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

