Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is Folketrygdfondet’s Largest Position

Folketrygdfondet lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,058,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497,606 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 71.6% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,015,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

