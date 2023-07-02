Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 7,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Erayak Power Solution Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

