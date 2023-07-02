Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.
About Eskay Mining
