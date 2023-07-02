Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.43. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.