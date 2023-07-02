Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $20.26 or 0.00066311 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $330.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00364188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00964621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00543404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00158648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,737,409 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

