Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.87 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,914.22 or 0.06263807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $230.12 billion and approximately $4.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,755 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

