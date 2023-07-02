Ethereum Price Reaches $1,925.57 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,925.57 or 0.06293741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $231.49 billion and $4.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,755 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

