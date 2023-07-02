Ethereum Price Tops $1,914.63 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,914.63 or 0.06274041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $230.17 billion and approximately $4.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,755 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

