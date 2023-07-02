Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of Eurazeo stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Eurazeo has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

