Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 14,343 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,452,437,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.