Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

