Evensky & Katz LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,710 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

