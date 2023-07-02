Evensky & Katz LLC Has $30.21 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,530 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.26% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,770,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,235,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

