Evensky & Katz LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $593,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.